Dangerous Florence Headed For the U.S. East Coast, Expected to Bring Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Rainfall to Portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic States

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the saffir-simpson hurricane wind scale. Strengthening is forecast tonight and Wednesday. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall.

At 800 p.m. AST (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by satellite near latitude 28.0 north, longitude 67.9 west. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A motion toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected through early Thursday. Florence is expected to slow down considerably by late Thursday into Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday.

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

None.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A storm surge warning is in effect for, * south santee river South Carolina to duck North Carolina * albemarle and pamlico sounds, including the neuse and pamlico rivers

A storm surge watch is in effect for, * edisto beach South Carolina to south santee river South Carolina * north of duck North Carolina to the north carolina/virginia border

A hurricane warning is in effect for, * south santee river South Carolina to duck North Carolina * albemarle and pamlico sounds

A hurricane watch is in effect for, * edisto beach South Carolina to south santee river South Carolina * north of duck North Carolina to the north carolina/virginia border

A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * north of the north carolina/virginia border to cape charles light Virginia * chesapeake bay south of new point comfort

Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should monitor the progress of Florence. Additional watches and warnings may be required tonight or Wednesday.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service storm surge watch/warning graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.