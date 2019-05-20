Subtropical Storm Andrea Forms Over The Western Atlantic

Discussion

At 630 p.m. AST (2230 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 28.8 north, longitude 68.7 west. The storm is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by an eastward motion by Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest or south of Bermuda during the next day or two.

Data from an air force reserve hurricane hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible overnight. Weakening should begin late Tuesday, and Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) northeast of the center.

The air force hurricane hunters measured a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb (29.71 inches).