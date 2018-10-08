Leslie Expected to Begin Strengthening Later Today or Tonight

Tropical Storm
Wind
Pressure
50 mph
29.21
Heading
Coordinates
ESE at 14 mph
47.0W, 34.6N
Discussion
At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 34.6 north, longitude 47.0 west. Leslie is moving toward the east-southeast near 14 mph (22 km/h). An east-southeast to southeast motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected for the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is anticipated, and Leslie could be near hurricane strength in a few days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Models
Land Hazards
None.