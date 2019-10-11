Melissa Continues To Cause Coastal Flooding Along Portions Of The Mid-Atlantic Coast And Southeastern New England

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 38.2 north, longitude 69.5 west. Melissa is moving toward the south-southeast near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn toward the east is forecast tonight followed by an increase in forward speed on Saturday. This motion will continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa will move away from the east coast of the United States.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Melissa is forecast to lose its subtropical characteristics by Saturday night.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 345 miles (555 km) from the center, primarily over waters.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).