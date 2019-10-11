Melissa Continues To Cause Coastal Flooding Along Portions Of The Mid-Atlantic Coast And Southeastern New England

Subtropical Storm
Wind
Pressure
60 mph
29.44
Heading
Coordinates
SSE at 3 mph
69.5W, 38.2N
Discussion
At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 38.2 north, longitude 69.5 west. Melissa is moving toward the south-southeast near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn toward the east is forecast tonight followed by an increase in forward speed on Saturday. This motion will continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa will move away from the east coast of the United States.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Melissa is forecast to lose its subtropical characteristics by Saturday night.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 345 miles (555 km) from the center, primarily over waters.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.
For information on wind and coastal flooding hazards, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office at weather.gov.
Models
Land Hazards
Wind: wind gusts to 50 mph are likely to continue over portions of cape cod, martha's vineyard, and nantucket through the early evening.
Coastal flooding: coastal flooding will continue through the late evening along portions of the U.S. East coast from the mid-Atlantic states to southeastern new england.
Surf: swells generated by Melissa are affecting much of the U.S. East coast, portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada. These swells will result in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.