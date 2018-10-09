Hurricane

Another Tropical Depression Forms Over the East Atlantic, No Threat to Land

Tropical Depression

Tropical Depression

475 miles SW of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands

Wind

Pressure

35 mph

29.77

Heading

Coordinates

WNW at 12 mph

29.7W, 10.3N

Discussion

At 600 a.m. AST (1000 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 10.3 north, longitude 29.7 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn to the northwest is expected tonight and that general motion should continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models

Land Hazards

None.