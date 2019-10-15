New Tropical Depression Forms Southeast Of The Cabo Verde Islands

Tropical Depression
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.71
Heading
Coordinates
NW at 8 mph
20.2W, 13.2N
Discussion
At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 13.2 north, longitude 20.2 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass over or near the eastern cabo verde islands on Tuesday, and pass near the central portion of those islands Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by early Tuesday morning. Rapid weakening is forecast to begin by Wednesday morning when the cyclone will be moving away from the cabo verde islands.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
However, interests in the cabo verde islands should closely monitor the progress of the depression since a tropical storm warning may be required for portions of the islands later tonight or early Tuesday.
Models
Land Hazards
Rainfall: the depression is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the cabo verde islands, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches in the higher terrain, especially across the eastern portion of the islands. This rainfall may cause flash flooding and mudslides.
Wind: tropical storm conditions could occur across the eastern capo verde islands by Tuesday morning, and then gradually spread westward across the central portion of the islands by Tuesday night, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.