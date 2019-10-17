Disturbance Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico Expected To Develop Into A Tropical Or Subtropical Storm Later Today Or Tonight

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.74
Heading
Coordinates
N at 8 mph
95.7W, 22.4N
Discussion
At 1000 a.m. CDT (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.4 north, longitude 95.7 west. The system is moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf coast Friday and Friday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 90 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
Changes with this advisory:
A tropical storm warning is in effect from the mississippi/alabama border to the ochlockonee river, Florida.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from grand isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the pearl river.
A tropical storm watch is in effect east of the ochlockonee river to yankeetown, Florida.
A storm surge watch is in effect from indian pass, Florida, to clearwater, Florida.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * mississippi/alabama border to the ochlockonee river, Florida * grand isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the pearl river
A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * east of the ochlockonee river to yankeetown, Florida
A storm surge watch is in effect for, * indian pass to clearwater, Florida
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service storm surge watch/warning graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.
Models
Land Hazards
Storm surge: the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,
Indian pass fl to chassahowitzka fl, 3 to 5 ft chassahowitzka to clearwater beach fl, 2 to 4 ft
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.
Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by late Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Rainfall: the disturbance is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.