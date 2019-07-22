Tropical Depression Forms In The Bahamas

Discussion

At 500 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 25.6 north, longitude 78.6 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is expected overnight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).