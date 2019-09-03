Tropical Cyclone Expected To Form Later Today Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

Discussion

At 400 a.m. CDT (0900 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.5 north, longitude 94.3 west. The system is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west or west-northwest is forecast on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical cyclone later today and become a tropical storm by tonight.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has been steadily increasing in coverage and organization this morning, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or tonight. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).