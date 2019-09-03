New Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.71
Heading
Coordinates
NW at 8 mph
32.3W, 19.0N
Discussion
At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 19.0 north, longitude 32.3 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is anticipated during the next few days
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, although it is not anticipated to become a hurricane during the work week.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Models
Land Hazards
None