Ice storm looming for Metro Detroit's northern counties

DETROIT - The winter storm we’ve been talking about all week long is coming to fruition, and the impacts will be significant. Let’s get right to the forecast.

Scattered rain showers this evening will increase to a steadier rainfall after midnight, with rumbles of thunder not out of the question. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) by dawn Saturday. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cold air funneling into this system from Ontario will drop our temperatures on Saturday from the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) into the mid 30s by the end of the afternoon, with a northeast wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

A steady rain will fall across the heart of the metro area, and possibly taper off temporarily to scattered showers during the late afternoon / early evening period. Of greater concern is that aforementioned temperature.

Once the surface temperature drops to and below freezing, falling rain then starts freezing on contact with pavement, your car, on trees, etc. That’s called freezing rain, and if enough of it falls, then the weight of that ice (compounded by any wind) causes tree limbs to fall and power lines to snap. And that is exactly what may happen near I-69 and areas north of there this weekend.

Rain should change to freezing rain in that area during the day Saturday, and then continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Given that the wind will become increasingly breezy through the weekend, the potential for significant tree and power line damage is a great concern, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the I-69 counties and northward into the northern Thumb.

Now is the time to be sure that your generators have fuel, and that you have fresh batteries for flashlights.

Farther south in the heart of the Metro Area, rain and some freezing rain will increase Saturday night, but we aren’t expecting nearly the amount of ice as will occur farther north. Temperatures will be very close to freezing by early Sunday morning.

The increasing northeast wind this weekend has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Lakeshore Flood Watch for the coastal sections of Wayne and Monroe Counties, as that wind could push the high Lake Erie waters far enough to cause flooding. Stay alert if you live in this area. Remember our mantra: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if you encounter flood waters.

Scattered rain and freezing rain showers Sunday morning will become all rain, and the rain will increase – especially by afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) and making matters worse, it’ll be a windy day.

Here are some maps from our high-resolution in-house RPM model showing you the precipitation’s progress through early Sunday afternoon (this particular model ends at that time):

Here is the RPM’s best estimate as to what areas stand the best chance of seeing freezing rain this weekend. Again, the heaviest ice accumulation is expected to be near I-69 and north of there:

Farther north, as we mentioned yesterday, there will be accumulating snow. Today’s models are backing off slightly on the northern Michigan snow amounts:

Finally, those of us here in the heart of the metro area and southward won’t see as much ice, but we’ll get a lot of rain. Total rainfall by Monday morning will likely average two-to-three inches, with isolated higher amounts. To help prevent flooding, make sure that the storm drains on your street are clear so the water can drain away!

Monday will be a raw, breezy, cold day, with scattered rain and even possible snow showers. Highs only in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Wednesday, with rain showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with a rain or snow shower possible, depending upon the time of day the precipitation falls. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Friday, and in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) on Saturday.

There’s another chance for rain next Sunday.

