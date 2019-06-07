It's going to feel like summer this weekend in Metro Detroit

This weekend will feel like summer around the great state of Michigan.

Break out the suncreen, flip flops, shorts and umbrella drinks -- it's time to enjoy the weather in Michigan, finally.

Here's what to expect this weekend from the Local 4Casters:

Friday afternoon will be sunny and warm. House will be near 80°F.

Friday evening will be fair and mild. Fantastic baseball weather for the Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s by dinner time.

More glorious sunshine will be around for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s. All in all, a great day to take in the sights and sounds of Detroit in Southeast Michigan whether it’s the riverfront, the Wright Museum or the Michigan Science Center.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon with high temperatures back in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.