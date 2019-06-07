Lakeshore Flood Watch in effect tonight for parts of Metro Detroit

A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect from late tonight through early Sunday morning for the coastlines of Macomb, Monroe and Wayne Counties.

Happy Friday, Motown! After morning fog, more sunshine is on the way, today, along with warmer weather. Those blue skies remain for, at least, the first half of the weekend.

Friday morning will be mostly clear, eventually, and cool. Patchy fog will make it a little difficult for drivers before and an hour or so after sunrise. Use caution while driving in areas with low visibility. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise is that 5:57 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and warm. House will be near 80°F. Another great car wash today and a perfect time to head to the pool or the beach.

Friday evening will be fair and mild. Fantastic baseball weather for the Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will in the upper 50s.

More glorious sunshine will be around for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s. All in all, a great day to take in the sights and sounds of Detroit in Southeast Michigan whether it’s the riverfront, the Wright Museum or the Michigan Science Center.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon with high temperatures back in the low 80s.

Rain is likely on Monday. Cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

