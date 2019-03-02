The scattered snow showers are going to very quickly wind down by early evening.

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend. We have made it through another eventful weather week, and things are not going to quiet down just yet.

On the bright side, at least Saturday’s weather system is not going to be terribly impactful. Essentially, we have an upper level disturbance crossing the state, accompanied by a cold front.

That will be enough to generate areas of light snow Saturday morning, with accumulations well under an inch (perhaps approaching one inch well north of I-69).

During the afternoon, the light snow will be replaced by scattered snow showers, and a few of those could be briefly robust. You could be driving, for example to Autorama or Outdoorama, suddenly encounter a solid snow shower, and just a couple of minutes later be out of it and needing sunglasses.

It could turn out to be that kind of afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will reach the mid-30s, perhaps upper 30s south of I-94, but do not get used to it.

The scattered snow showers are going to very quickly wind down by early evening, so our date night plans look dry at this point.

That is good news if you will be heading to the evening performance of Shen Yun at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Excision at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, or to see James Blake at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Temperatures Saturday evening should be in the mid to upper 20s. That is not too bad.

