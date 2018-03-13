Light snow with temps in the 20s across Metro Detroit

It’s cold and a little bit snowy out there this morning with a few pockets of flurries and light snow. Temps in the mid 20s feel like the teens in many areas around Metro Detroit, so you’ll need to bundle up if you’re spending any time outside today. Those pesky breezes NW 7-17 mph will gust 20-25 mph at times making our highs in the low and mid 30s feel like teens and 20s most of the day. More snow returns later this afternoon and we again have the threat for some heavy snow bands or snow squalls. The snow showers will be pouring in from north to south later today and a few of these streamers will limit visibility, lay down a coating or more, and make travel at least temporarily tricky. Our timeframe for some of the heavier snow bands will be 2pm to 7pm, which means the evening drive may be slowed by the snow showers.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and the start of a mostly dry stretch through the weekend. Wednesday highs will fall just short of 40 degrees, although a few suburbs may hit that number. The breezes will be a factor once again WNW 10-20 mph making it feel colder all day. We should get into the low or mid 40s Thursday with a nice mix of clouds and sun, but the wind again will be a cooling factor. One model calls for a little wintry mix in the morning and if that holds true, the clouds lingering could keep highs in the 30s.

A quick step back on Friday with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s at best but it will be a nice and bright day. We will be into the mid 40s on Saturday and we should hit 50 degrees Sunday. Model data has removed rain chances Sunday and right now it looks to be a very pleasant weekend around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.



