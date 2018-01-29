LIST: Metro Detroit snow emergencies

DETROIT - Snow emergencies are going into effect as Metro Detroit is expected to get several inches of snow Monday.
What is a snow emergency?
Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.
Snow emergencies in effect:
Macomb County
- Center Line -- Effective immediately, no end time
St. Clair County
- St. Clair -- Effective immediately, ends when streets are clear
