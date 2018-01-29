LIST: Metro Detroit snow emergencies

DETROIT - Snow emergencies are going into effect as Metro Detroit is expected to get several inches of snow Monday.

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

Snow emergencies in effect:

Macomb County

Center Line -- Effective immediately, no end time

St. Clair County

St. Clair -- Effective immediately, ends when streets are clear

