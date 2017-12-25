LIST: Metro Detroit snow emergencies

DETROIT - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Metro Detroit.

Some areas could see up to 7 inches of snow as snow falls through the night.

We are keeping track of snow emergencies declared around Metro Detroit, you can find the updated list below:

NOTE: Snow emergencies last until further notice unless otherwise indicated.

Wayne County

Garden City -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday

Canton -- In effect at 6 p.m. Sunday

Inkster -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday

Dearborn Heights -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday

Trenton -- In effect at 12 a.m. Monday

Oakland County

Royal Oak -- In effect at 12 p.m. Monday

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

