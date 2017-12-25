LIST: Metro Detroit snow emergencies

DETROIT - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Metro Detroit.
Some areas could see up to 7 inches of snow as snow falls through the night.
MORE: Up to 7 inches of snow possible Sunday in Metro Detroit
We are keeping track of snow emergencies declared around Metro Detroit, you can find the updated list below:
NOTE: Snow emergencies last until further notice unless otherwise indicated.
Wayne County
- Garden City -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday
- Canton -- In effect at 6 p.m. Sunday
- Inkster -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday
- Dearborn Heights -- In effect at 11 p.m. Sunday
- Trenton -- In effect at 12 a.m. Monday
Oakland County
- Royal Oak -- In effect at 12 p.m. Monday
Check back for updates.
What is a snow emergency?
Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.
RELATED:
- Check the Traffic Map here
- LIVE CAMS: Metro Detroit freeway traffic conditions
- Reminder: Snow shoveling poses serious health risk
- Snow storm safety tips from Michigan State Police
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.