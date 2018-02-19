LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moving through Metro Detroit as Flood Watch continues

A Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Michigan through Wednesday afternoon with more than two inches of rain possible.

You can follow LIVE RADAR in the video player above.

So where does that water go?

Wherever gravity dictates. Rivers and streams will undoubtedly rise so, if you live near one and you’ve had flooding concerns in the past, be aware of this possibility…as well as those of you who live in lower spots where water seems to collect whenever there’s a lot of rain. Just be ready…and one thing you can do that benefits everybody is make sure that the storm drains on your street (if you have them) are clear of snow and debris. - Paul Gross

As far as the rest of the week, Thursday looks dry, more rain arrives on Friday, Saturday looks dry, and then rain chances return on Sunday.

