LIVE RADAR: Rain moves through Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

DETROIT - Spring showers will greet you as you wake and head out early on this Tuesday in Metro Detroit.

Temps are in the upper 30s to mostly low 40s, so all rain and no snow or ice expected during your Tuesday morning commute. The rain should be pretty steady through lunch time with lighter and more scattered showers likely to continue this afternoon and evening.

Watch LIVE RADAR above.

Areas along and south of I-94 may see showers continue through the evening hours. The rest of us will see some breaks in the action this afternoon and evening as highs hit the low 50s again in breezy conditions SSW 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

