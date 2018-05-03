LIVE RADAR: Rain now and severe weather possible later today in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT - The early afternoon looks to be quiet with warming winds SW 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph and the afternoon heat, an approaching frontal boundary, and more moisture all point to the chance for Severe Weather late, late afternoon into the evening hours especially.

It’s eyes to the skies all day with threats including Wind Damage, Hail, and Isolated Tornadoes. We need to be very alert and aware of these storm dangers tonight.

Friday starts wet, but we expect to see some sun by the late afternoon as we keep the umbrellas handy through 2 p.m. to end the work and school week. Highs in low 70s with clouds gradually clearing and breezy and gusty conditions W 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

You can see the live radar for the entire state in the stream above.

Here's the latest forecast from Brandon Roux.

