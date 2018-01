Rain showers coming and going this Monday morning with some breaks in the action. But temps are above freezing, so no threat of any ice.

A warm front is moving in, so you should expect showery conditions all day around Metro Detroit with rain, a few breaks, and gray skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s and winds SSE 5-15 mph.

More weather updates here.

