LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms move into Metro Detroit this afternoon

A dynamic storm system is taking aim on Michigan, and we'll see increasing impacts as we move through the day.

We are starting out in the mid 30s, and just scattered showers will be the rule this morning into the early afternoon.

After 3:00 or 4:00 PM, however, a more substantial rain pattern will move in, with heavy downpours in some areas, along with thunder, lightning, and possibly pea size hail with the heavier downpours.

The severe risk appears to be lower than it looked yesterday, although there is still a marginal risk for severe weather south of M-59. The best potential is well south of the state line, with Lenawee and Monroe Counties having the highest risk in our area, and strong wind gusts being the primary severe hazard.

You can watch live radar above. Here's the latest full forecast.

