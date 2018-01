DETROIT - Rain will turn to snow Friday morning in Metro Detroit, resulting in about 2-4 inches of new snow in the area by Friday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory in Metro Detroit: 2-4 inches of snow expected Friday

