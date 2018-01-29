LIVE RADAR: Snow moves into Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Some areas of Metro Detroit could get about 4 inches of snow Monday as the region is under winter weather advisories and warnings.

Here are details from Local 4 Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

The peak of the snow will be mid morning through the mid afternoon. But, both the morning and evening commutes will be impacted by snow. Temps in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees all day with winds picking up N 7-17 mph G 23 mph. Snow showers begin to taper off this evening.

Look carefully: you can see the mid-level circulation (causing our snow) reflected in the snow pattern’s movement. pic.twitter.com/L9EsPYSFxH — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 29, 2018

