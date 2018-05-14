LIVE RADAR: Storms, heavy rain moving through Southeast Michigan

DETROIT - A Flood Watch begins at 8 a.m. for areas south of M-59 because of the heavier morning rain moving in as we speak. Storms tonight will add to the flood threat and all together, some may see another 1-2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

You can watch LIVE radar above.

The steady rain and thunder will last through the lunch hour today and then some breaks in the action with temps near 75 degrees with winds S 5-12 mph. Storms tonight could be strong to severe after 9pm. So, we should get through the Tiger's game before the storms move in tonight. Eyes to the skies!

