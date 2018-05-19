Weather

LIVE RADAR: Storms moving through Southeast Michigan Saturday afternoon

Showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely through the day, although there will be some periodic breaks from the rain. But overall, plan on a wet day, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

Shower chances continue into the evening, but should diminish by late-evening.

Watch live radar above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.