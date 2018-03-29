LIVE RADAR: Tracking rain on Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2018

DETROIT - Here's a live look at the radar for southeast Michigan.

Rain looks to be putting a damper on the Detroit Tigers' 2018 Opening Day. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Here's what Meteorologist Brandon Roux is forecasting:

Rain is moving in from the south with light showers and drizzle through most of the morning drive. With temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early on this Thursday, expect the real onset of the heavier and steady rain to begin between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Then, rain through most of the midday and afternoon as highs likely will be forced to stay in the mid to maybe upper 40s -- that’s it. So grab your rain gear and an extra layer as you head to the game with cooler, light winds NNE 5-12 mph.

Read full forecast here.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates on the rain and whether or not the game will happen.

