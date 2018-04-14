LIVE RADAR: Winter storm brings mix of rain, ice across Michigan

DETROIT - The whole state of Michigan is getting hit by a winter storm Saturday, with the southern parts seeing mostly rain and heavier stuff to the north.

You can see the live radar for the entire state in the stream above.

Oakland, Livingston, Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties are under a winter storm warning until noon Sunday.

Wayne, Macomb and Washtenaw counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon Sunday.

