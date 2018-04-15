LIVE RADAR: Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions, power outages

DETROIT - The whole state of Michigan is getting hit by a winter storm this weekend, and it has caused dangerous driving conditions and widespread power outages in Metro Detroit.

You can see the live radar for the entire state in the stream above.

Metro Detroit received heavy rain throughout the day Saturday, while several northern parts of Michigan got hit by freezing rain and snow.

Temperatures are supposed to rise above freezing Sunday, and the ice that developed overnight will melt.

