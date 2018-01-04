LIVE STORM TRACKER: Tracking East Coast 'bomb cyclone' snow storm

A dreaded "bomb cyclone" is pounding the Northeast, dumping blinding snow hurled by wind gusts as strong as 60 mph. Track it live here.

Parts of New England will be covered by 12 inches of snow. And by week's end, Boston and part of New Hampshire will be colder than Mars.

Track the major winter snow storm as it moves up the East Coast from Florida to Maine.

Watch live snow storm track here:

Latest developments

•Storm moves north: Damaging winds and heavy snow are the main concern Thursday. About 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected in Philadelphia, 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and more than a foot of snow in Boston, forecasters said.

•Power outages: More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina lost power early Thursday, according to energy provider Dominion Energy. More than 8,000 customers were also without power in Florida, according to Duke Energy.

•Schools closures: Classes have been canceled Thursday in New York and Boston. Buffalo schools are set to close on Friday amid the cold temperatures, officials said.

•Storm is snarling roads and air travel: More than 2,700 US flights on Thursday have been canceled, according to Flightaware.com. More than 90% of Thursday flights from LaGuardia Airport in New York City are canceled, and American Airlines suspended all departures from Boston.

•Deadly cold: At least 12 people in the US have died this week owing to factors related to the cold, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, one in North Dakota and one in Missouri.

•Rare snow sightings: Some areas of Charleston, South Carolina, saw more than 5 inches of snow Wednesday. In Tallahassee, Florida, there was less than an inch of snow, but for many, it was their first-ever in-person sight of snow.

Expect more bone-chilling temperatures

The weather phenomenon, known as bombogenesis, will also usher in on Thursday another round of single-digit or subzero temperatures to the Northeast.

In New York and Philadelphia, temperatures are expected to dip to 3 degrees this weekend.

New York City schools are closed Thursday and sanitation workers are preparing to deploy 2,200 plows to help clear the streets, with 4 to 6 inches of snowfall expected. The snow, combined with "exceptionally strong winds," means crews will be working in near-whiteout conditions, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

Boston could see minus 7 degree temperatures paired with about 12 inches of snow, forecasters said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the greatest areas of concern are along the Plymouth County coast, from Sandwich to Dennis on Cape Cod.

