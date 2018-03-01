LIVE UPDATES: March snow storm moves through Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Live updates from the Local 4 Casters team on the snow storm moving through Metro Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow this afternoon and evening which could drop 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.

The rest of us are all under a Winter Weather Advisory and the focus is the afternoon change from rain to snow.

Watch for updates on the :30 of every hour here on ClickOnDetroit. You can watch live radar and traffic cams in the video player above, as well.

Here was our 2:30 update:

Latest forecast here.

Folks...if there was ever a day to have the free @Local4Casters app, this is the day. Watch the rain change to snow on the radar page, perhaps leave work early as you see that transition getting close. Just search the App Store for “WDIV,” and our app is right there. @Local4News — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.