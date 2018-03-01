Weather

LIVE UPDATES: March snow storm moves through Metro Detroit

Latest on snow moving through Southeast Michigan on Thursday, Friday

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Live updates from the Local 4 Casters team on the snow storm moving through Metro Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow this afternoon and evening which could drop 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.

The rest of us are all under a Winter Weather Advisory and the focus is the afternoon change from rain to snow. 

Watch for updates on the :30 of every hour here on ClickOnDetroit. You can watch live radar and traffic cams in the video player above, as well.

Here was our 2:30 update:

Check the latest school closings here.

Latest forecast here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.