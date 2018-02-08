LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Metro Detroit winter storm, expected snow totals

A winter storm is heading towards Southeast Michigan on Friday - track the latest information here.

A Winter Storm Watch is already in play for our Friday around Metro Detroit. Early model data shows 5-10 inches of snow likely Friday starting before the morning drive.

The video player above shows the latest models, estimating snow totals through Friday night and through Saturday night.

ALSO SEE: How much snow to expect through Friday, Saturday

Snow will linger into Saturday as well with another inch or so through the morning possible. Then, a system from the south will move our way late Saturday and Sunday and it is not clear right now where it will set up. If it comes right over us late Saturday and early Sunday -- we may be in for another 4 inches or more, but it is not clear yet.

We will likely see more and more school closings rolling in, so check clickondetroit.com all day today regarding Friday School issues.

Here's Brandon Roux's 12 p.m. update:

