Metro Detroit weather forecast: Lower wind speeds Friday night after heavy winds shake area

DETROIT - The High Wind Warning for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan expires at 6 p.m. Friday. Afterward, wind speeds go down and wind gusts go away, especially after midnight.

Friday evening will be less windy after 6 p.m. ET. Skies will be mostly clear, and it will be mild. Temps will be in the middle and upper 60s. Drivers and residents must remain vigilant. Trees, large limbs and branches may still be down, and downed wires may be undiscovered. Remember, if you come across any downed power lines, call the authorities and your utility company immediately.

Sunset is at 8:36 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be near 50°F.

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Please join the Local 4 team and thousands of Pink Warriors for Race For The Cure on Saturday morning at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit. Jackets will be needed early, with temps in the 50s. Then it gets warmer by lunchtime.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday will be cloudier with scattered showers. Umbrellas will be needed going to and from services and activities, such as the Women's Weekend in Novi. It will be cooler with the added cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will be cool and bright with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Highs return to the upper 60s, then low and mid-70s.

Showers are possible Thursday.

