May 25 declared Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Friday has been declared an Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan.

On Ozone Action Days, people are asked to take certain actions that can help reduce the formation of ozone and keep it at levels that meet the national air quality standard.

Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.

Here are some simple things that Southeast Michigan residents can do to help keep the air clean on Ozone Action days:

Delay mowing your lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.

Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.

Consider carpooling, vanpooling, or working from home on Ozone Action days.

Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.

If you must drive:

Consolidate your trips to drive fewer miles each day.

Use your newest vehicle. It most likely has better emission controls than an older model and thus emits less pollution.

Avoid drive-thru facilities or other situations where your vehicle idles for an extended period of time. You'll save money on gas and reduce pollution.

Many of the ozone actions listed above are good ideas to practice every day of the week. Click here for other routine actions that can also help reduce pollution and save money by reducing fuel consumption.

