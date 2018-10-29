Metro Detroit 2018 Halloween weather forecast: It should be dry

DETROIT - Rain will start our day Wednesday, then will move out as the cold front sweeps across the area during the afternoon.

The rain should end by afternoon, but keep in mind that lawns will still be wet, so you'll want to keep our trick-or-treaters on the pavement as much as possible so their shoes and feet don't get wet (or, just have them wear boots).

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Thursday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

We still have a chance of showers Friday, although it doesn't appear that they'll be as widespread as on Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

