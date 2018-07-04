Metro Detroit 4th of July weather forecast: Scorching temps with downpours possible this evening

DETROIT - Happy Independence Day! Hope you're staying relatively cool (and well hydrated).

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8PM. Heat index readings will be around 100 for the next few hours, dropping only to 90 by sunset (which is 9:13 p.m., by the way).

We're also monitoring a few popup downpours. So far these have hit very few of us. But any that show up will be crawwwwllling north at about 5 mph.These storms should not be severe, but they could drop some heavy rain in a few locations.

Tomorrow is a different story. We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather for everyone but our North Zone. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon providing additional lift to the very unstable air in place. Storms will fade before midnight as dry air rushes in.

We'll notice a HUGE difference on Friday morning with temperatures starting in the mid-60s with extremely dry air for July. Highs will barely get to 80 in the afternoon.

And these picture perfect conditions will continue through the weekend before we start sweating again next week.

