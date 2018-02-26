Metro Detroit could see 60 degrees and accumulating snow this week

Our crazy winter of weather continues, with near-record warmth and the possibility of shoveling – all within the next four days. Yes, it’s true.

The work week started with a great day today, as sunshine and near 50 degree (10 degrees Celsius) temperatures made for a very comfortable afternoon. Clear skies will continue through the night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), and some of us south of I-94 possibly hitting 60 degrees! It will become a windy day, though, as is typical in order to push that warm air this far north, with south-southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph by lunchtime. Tuesday’s official record high for Detroit is 63 degrees (17 degrees Celsius) set in 1976…we’ll be close!

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:12 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 6:21 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). By the way, Wednesday’s record for warmest low temperature is 43 degrees (7 degrees Celsius), set in 1882…we’ll be close to this record, too!

Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Light rain showers continue Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Thursday is where the forecast gets really interesting, and this will be our weather focus of the week ahead. A steadier rain will develop as a strengthening storm heads this way from southern California…it’ll get here in only two days! Of greatest concern is that the upper level part of this system looks as if it will phase (i.e., “merge”) with another upper level disturbance dropping down from northwest Canada, and that phasing may occur just as the storm slides across northern Indiana and Ohio. The timing of that phasing is highly critical, because the sooner that the storm gets stronger, the more cold air it will pull down behind it. And since this storm will have a sizable ribbon of moisture trailing behind it, that could mean a solid snowfall for some of us. Obviously, the computer models over the next couple of days will start providing additional detail about the vertical thermal structure of the atmosphere at the critical time the storm passes just south of us, and the Local4Casters will be monitoring these developments very closely. So, right now, expect a good chance of rain on Thursday, with a changeover to snow possible by late afternoon or evening, with some accumulation possible Thursday night. Some models suggest 2” to 4”, but we won’t get confident about this for a couple of days. Of greater concern to me is that we have the potential for another inch of rain before that changeover, although we don’t expect near as dramatic a rise in our river levels as we got with last week’s rain. Highs Thursday will probably reach the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), and when that temp falls will impact the changeover from rain to snow. Obviously, we’ll keep you updated on this through the week.

Friday may start out mostly cloudy, but the sun should eventually come out. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The upcoming weekend looks spectacular right now, with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) on Saturday and in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.