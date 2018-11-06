Metro Detroit Election Day weather: Rainy and windy

We've certainly had better weather to vote in -- that's for sure.

However, it also could be a lot worse.

Rain showers moved into the area right on schedule overnight, and we'll keep a shower chance throughout the upcoming day, although the more widespread showers will occur first thing in the morning, with the least coverage late-morning, and this evening.

Whatever time you decide to vote, plan for rain, and hope you get lucky and head into your precinct during one of those intervals between showers.

Naturally, those of you who have our free Local4Casters weather app can quickly check our customizable radar and time your voting so you don't get wet.

Wind all day

One thing that we'll all have all day long is wind. As soon as the approaching cold front moves through, wind will swing around to the southwest, and increase to 20-30 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph. As for temperatures, we'll hang steady in the low to mid 50s (that's 11 to 12 degrees Celsius for our uber-cool Canadian friends across the river) through early afternoon, and then see temperatures start to fall. If you decide to wait and vote after dinner, temps will likely be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Showers diminish overnight, as will the wind, which will subside to a still-breezy 10-20 mph from the southwest. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Mostly cloudy and still breezy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). While a sprinkle cannot be totally ruled out, plan on a dry day.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday…this will be the "best" weather day of the next seven days. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

The next weather system approaches on Friday, and it appears that some wet snow and rain are likely. If the moisture arrives early enough in the day, then this could begin as wet snow (and possibly accumulate on grass and elevated surfaces, such as decks) and then transition to rain. If the moisture arrives midday when it's warmer, then it could just be a rain/wet snow mix. We'll keep an eye on it. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather

Partly cloudy, windy and even colder on Saturday, with highs only in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). If you're heading to the big game in East Lansing where the Spartans will be taking on those disgusting Ohio State Buckeyes, prepare for wind chills in the 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Sunday, and then the computer models disagree as to if we'll get some snow showers before the end of the afternoon. Highs again only in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).



