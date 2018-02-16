Metro Detroit forecast: A little snow but, generally, a quiet weekend ahead

Enjoy the relatively quiet spell through the weekend, because things are going to get rather active next week.

We’ll see partial clearing tonight, with the amount of clearing dictating how far temperatures drop. Current indications are for lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partial morning sunshine should yield to increasing cloud cover. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:27 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:08 p.m.

We’ll see some light snow and snow showers Saturday evening generally between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. I doubt we’ll see any accumulation…perhaps a dusting at worst. So we’ll just call this a “meh” snow on the Local4Casters Snow Meter. Clouds should start breaking up later at night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday…a splendid late winter day…with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

If you missed yesterday’s article, just a reminder that parts of New England will be hit with a Saturday night snow storm. Just wanted you to be aware of this if you’ll be there this weekend. Here is a series of maps showing you the timing for this weekend’s weather both here and in New England through the weekend.

Increasing clouds Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Monday, and we’ll see periods of rain probably all the way into Wednesday morning. As we discussed yesterday, this rain combined with melting snow and a frozen ground that cannot soak in any of the water means that we may be dealing with some flooding problems. At this point, we still appear to be on track for over an inch of rain for the entire event. Here’s a preliminary rainfall forecast graphic from the ECMWF model…but remember the caveat: it’s still several days off, and this could change:

One thing we can say for sure is that we’re going to warm up big time. Highs on Monday should reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. In fact, those of you south of 8 Mile have a definite shot at hitting 60 degrees!

