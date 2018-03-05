Metro Detroit forecast: Clear start with snow coming later in the week

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy skies will become mostly clear today with a cool start to the work and school week with temps in the mid 20s as you head out feeling more like mid to upper teens.

Sunshine will help us get into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with fairly light winds ENE 7-12 mph but those winds may gust 15-20 mph at times. High clouds start moving in this evening ahead of a weather maker for Tuesday.

Snow showers Tuesday

We will see snow showers falling tomorrow morning sometime after 3 or 4 a.m. There could be a quick dusting on the ground as you head out tomorrow, so plan for a slower commute. Those snow showers likely switch back and forth with a rain and snow wintry mix through the daytime Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

The mix changes back to snow tomorrow night and we could see some accumulation by Wednesday morning.

The models don’t all line up on this one because of the threat of some wintry mix and/or rain mixing in here and there. But, we wouldn't be surprised to see 2-4 inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday morning snow will slow us down and some may doing some shoveling. Again, there is a chance for a wintry mix during the daytime hours with highs getting into the upper 30s under cloudy skies and showers coming and going.

This pattern will likely repeat itself for Thursday, so we need to be on guard for slippery conditions all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the midweek with drier conditions setting up for Friday and the weekend ahead.

Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.