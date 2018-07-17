Metro Detroit forecast: Cold front leaves behind beautiful summer weather

DETROIT - Last night’s cold front swept out the heat and humidity, leaving behind a splendid summer day. The storms which accompanied that front created a scenario of the “haves and have nots,” as some areas received over two inches of much-needed rain, while other areas got virtually nothing.

Officially, Metro Airport is a “have not,” as it only recorded 0.07 inches of rain yesterday. From June 25 through Tuesday -- a total of twenty-two days -- the airport has received only 0.46 inches of rain, while the average for this period is 2.42 inches.

That’s only nineteen percent of average, and won’t get the job done. Those of you with brown, crunchy lawns will have to hold out until Friday night through the weekend for any meaningful rain.

Tuesday night features nothing but clear skies -- a great star-gazing night. Light wind and dry air along with those clear skies means that it’s also a great radiational cooling night -- heat escapes from the surface very efficiently.

Lows in our Urban Heat Island should drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), while some of our coldest rural areas could even drop into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). North-northwest wind will diminish to 3 to 6 mph. Just open those windows and enjoy the wonderful sleeping weather.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, and comfortable humidity combined with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) will make it a perfect summer day. North-northwest winds will continue at 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:13 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). What a great day for the start of the four-day Ann Arbor Art Fair!

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Friday will likely start with some sunshine, but clouds should increase in the afternoon, with a shower or thunderstorm possible by the end of the afternoon. More humid, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). If this is your day to head to the art fair in Ann Arbor, earlier is better than later.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Today’s computer models continue to show a very slow moving upper level storm system slogging its way across the Great Lakes region through the weekend. Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms are likely both days so, if you have decisions to make for a wedding or graduation party, planning for rain is the prudent thing to do at this point.

Naturally, as we move through the week and this weekend starts getting handled by our high-resolution computer models, we’ll continue to refine the timing of the rain to try and help you with your planning as best we can.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down Saturday and Sunday -- generally in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). Overnight lows will hold in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.