Metro Detroit forecast: Cold weather continues, snow returns later this week

DETROIT - The persistent cold pattern that has plagued us since the second week of October is hanging tough, and now looks to extend all the way into next week. As you read this forecast, keep in mind that Tuesday's average high is 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Light snow showers should settle down this evening, with clouds slowly breaking up overnight. By morning, it should be partly cloudy. Lows are highly dependent upon how much clearing takes place: more clouds keep us warmer, and fewer clouds keep us colder.

As long as we get at least a few hours of partly cloudy skies, lows should drop to near 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, and into the upper teens (-7 to -8 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. West wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, but it’ll be a cool sunshine with highs only reaching the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). At least wind will be light and variable, so wind chill won’t be much of an issue.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius).

After some brilliant sunshine to start our day Thursday, clouds increase and there’s even the chance for a rain shower (especially south and east) by late afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers change to snow showers Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-1 to -2 degrees Celsius). If temps drop below freezing before the moisture moves out, we could get some snow accumulation similar to what we had Monday night.

Clouds decrease and sunshine increases during the day on Friday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), although it’ll become breezy.

Weekend forecast

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with some snow showers possible as a cold front sweeps across the area. It’ll be a chilly one if you’ll be in Ann Arbor for the final home game of the season against Indiana. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Sunday (the day could start with more clouds) -- we finally get a weekend day to get some yard work done. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) and, right now, the wind looks light.

East Coast travel trouble

If you’ll be traveling to the east coast Thursday into Friday, keep in mind that a nor’easter will be sweeping up the coast.

While most of the major coastal airports will get mostly rain out of this deal, it’ll be snow farther inland. And remember that even rain causes delays at those busy airports. Here are some maps to help with your travel plans:

First Thanksgiving forecast

We’ve been watching the long range computer models pretty carefully, and all three model “ensembles” (a model output that’s basically an average of a bunch of variations of the base computer model) suggest that we’ll have a dry Thanksgiving with some sunshine and temperatures that are close to average for a change.

Dry is always good on a major travel holiday and, right now, we don’t see any big problems here on the days leading up to Thanksgiving. As for America’s Thanksgiving Parade, this looks like a great year to bring the family downtown to see everything up close and personal.

