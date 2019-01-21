Metro Detroit forecast: Coldest air in nearly four years behind us

DETROIT - The forecast is still frigid, but our coldest air in nearly four years is behind us.

Temperatures tonight will drop only just below zero. And that will happen around midnight, with rising temperatures toward daybreak. Clouds will increase as temperatures move upward.

We will walk out the door on Tuesday morning to temperatures in the mid teens but it will feel like 5 to 10 degrees with just a light breeze.

The majority of the day will be dry with plenty of clouds. But toward the end of the afternoon commute, we'll start seeing a light wintry mix develop.

That will intensify but transition to rain in the evening. The exception will be in our North Zone where an inch plus of snow may accumulate before rain takes over.

Temperatures will continue warming through the evening, hitting a high of 34 around midnight.

Rain will remain through the overnight hours and morning commute on Wednesday. We will dry out by lunch and get even warmer highs around 40.

But that is where we turn the car around. Temperatures drop heading into next weekend with snow chances around, but no major systems for the rest of the week.

There will be some single-digit lows and highs in the teens, but it will not be quite as cold as the last 48 hours.

There’s still some uncertainty about how the Sunday, Monday timeframe will play out. It appears that a solid system will be around the Great Lakes.

But nailing down the location and timing will have to wait for more data.

