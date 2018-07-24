Metro Detroit forecast: Complicated weather pattern heading into next week

DETROIT - Over the course of the next week, we’ll see a rather pronounced dip in the jet stream (that band of strongest wind aloft) over the central Plains, eventually extending into the Great Lakes region.

This means a cooler temperature regime, and also a rather unsettled pattern that could bring rain chances on a number of days although, as you’ll read below, we may be able to salvage the upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area this evening will quickly die off after sunset, leaving us with a quiet overnight period. It’ll be another warm, muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). West to northwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday. Technically, there is a very, very small chance for a couple of brief showers to pop up during the mid-to-late afternoon period, but most of us will remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). Northwest to west wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:19 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:00 p.m.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Thursday features a fairly strong cold front crossing the area. The timing appears to be such that thunderstorms will fire up in the afternoon, and could become strong. There are both positives and negatives to our severe weather potential. Positives include a trigger (the front) moving into an unstable air mass, as well as wind that will be strengthening in the 10,000 to 20,000 foot layer aloft.

The big severe storm negative is that, although we’ll have wind speed shear, the wind direction won’t change much aloft, so the tornado threat will be very, very low. If these storms are able to develop during the most unstable (hottest) part of the day, then the primary threat would be strong wind gusts and hail. We’ll certainly keep a close eye on this. Thursday will also be our last day in the 80s for a bit…highs should reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) as more comfortable sleeping weather returns to the area.

Partly cloudy on Friday, with a few brief afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday is shaping up to be a gorgeous summer day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon but, at this time, we think that most of us will remain dry on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Aside from this Thursday’s storms, our next best rain chance is on Monday into Tuesday, and even those chances are no slam dunk. Parts of our area are abnormally dry or in outright drought conditions right now, and we certainly can use the rain.

