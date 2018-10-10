Metro Detroit forecast: Drastic weather changes ahead as cold front arrives

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is waving goodbye to 80-degree temperatures -- possibly until next year -- and bracing for the impending chill. Before temperatures tumble, we'll sit through showers and few thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

A shower will be possible until the main area of rain and a few thunderstorms arrive late Wednesday evening.

We're still monitoring the window from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the most organized weather. Parts of our area, mainly the West and South zones, remain under a marginal risk for severe weather, although the chances are looking much lower than they were Tuesday. A wind gust of 50 mph is possible, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight, then drastic changes will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during our morning commute and remain there through the early evening. Winds will range from 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Thursday and Friday nights will feature lows in the mid-30s in many locations. With warm ground, frost is not likely, but a couple of rural, low-lying spots could possibly see a patch.

Highs Friday won't make it out of the 50s, and that will be the story for the remainder of the 10-day forecast. Plus, there are plenty of days in the 30s next week, with at least one instance of potential subfreezing temperatures in our outlying areas.

