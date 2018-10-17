Metro Detroit forecast: Expect another hard freeze

DETROIT - If your tender flowers haven’t already succumbed to the freezing temps we had Monday night, they’ll definitely be goners tonight.

On the bright side, there won’t be any weather problems heading down to Little Caesar’s Arena for the Piston’s opening night game against Brooklyn! Temps will be falling through the 40s (8 to 6 degrees Celsius) this evening, and it’ll be breezy. But at least it will be dry.

Then, clearing skies in a dry and colder air mass flowing in behind this morning’s cold front will set us up for another hard freeze tonight. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a final Freeze Warning, since the growing season is basically done (good news for allergy sufferers!).

Lows in our urban heat island near Detroit will be around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and in the mid to upper 20s (-2 to -3 degrees Celsius) farther out from the big city. Northwest winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny on Thursday -- a splendid fall day, albeit much colder than our average high of 61 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs will only approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at the start of the day will shift to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:50 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny to start our Friday, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

The scattered shower chance continues Friday night as a cold front approaches, and crosses the area late at night -- not good news for our Friday night high school football games. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Saturday is Michigan’s annual Civil War, as the Michigan Wolverines travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

All across the state it’ll be neighbor against neighbor. Husband against wife. Parents against children. Even Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.

It’ll be a cold, breezy game with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Dress warm if you are heading up I-96 for the day, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to have one of those cheap plastic rain ponchos to wear over your Michigan or Michigan State regalia in case it rains.

Tailgating temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), with game temperatures in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Brrrr!

Skies clear out Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday -- not a bad cider mill day -- with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Free Press / Chemical Bank Marathon

Marathoners have told us over the years that cold is fine, but rain and wind are the “bad guys” when it comes to a marathon. So this year’s marathon shouldn't be too bad by this standard.

It’ll be a dry race with sunshine, and temperatures rising from the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) at the start to the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) by the end of the race.

Wind at this point appears to blow from the northwest at about 10 mph.

