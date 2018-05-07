Metro Detroit forecast: Fantastic weather continues before rain later in week

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is in the midst of a fantastic stretch of weather. Just remember how chilly April was and compare it to the days we have to look forward to this week.

On Monday night, skies will clear out, winds will be calm and lows will settle to the low and mid-40s. That might feel cold, but those are normal lows for early May.

Sunshine will be plentiful for Tuesday and a good portion of Wednesday. Highs will hit the mid- to upper 70s. Plus, the air will remain very dry, so we won’t feel any hint of humidity, even on Wednesday, when we could touch 80 degrees in a few spots.

Rain will return Thursday and it won't be our only chance for the back half of the week. Morning showers will start us off, with partly cloudy skies finishing the day. Highs will still get to the mid-70s (the upper 60s are normal).

The cold front bringing those showers will have a bigger effect on us Friday. Highs will peak in the lower 60s. That’s our only below normal high in the forecast. It will only fall short by 5 degrees. So again, remember April (not the Alamo, or the A-La-Mode, Charles).

The weekend looks wet, but not a complete washout. We’re still watching the position of a front that will dictate where the rain gets dropped, but expect breezy and mild days with highs returning to the mid- to upper 70s.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.