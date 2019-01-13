Metro Detroit forecast: Here comes the sunshine

DETROIT - Saturday's snow came and went right on schedule and with no surprises as Lenawee and Monroe counties picked up their expected accumulation.

Some of us are starting with partly cloudy skies this morning, while other areas, primarily the southern half of the area, still have clouds.

But those clouds should diminish through the morning, with the far southeast (southern Monroe County) being the last to clear out.

But for most of us it will be a very nice winter afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 20s to low 30s (-2 to 0 degrees Celsius), with a north-northeast wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunday's sunrise is at 8 a.m. and sunset is at 5:24 p.m. That is two more minutes of daylight than we had Saturday!

Mostly clear and quite cold tonight with lows in the mid teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius), with a light north wind becoming calm air.

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Tuesday night, with some light snow showers possible late at night. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Light snow showers Wednesday morning will end, with partial clearing possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with a chance of light snow later at night. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday with light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

The next big storm

The computer models have been developing another big winter storm in close proximity to us for next Saturday. The latest models make this another very close call, just like Saturday’s storm (only stronger). However, as we’ve explained many times in the past, no meteorologist in the world can predict with any certainty the exact track of any winter storm one week in advance. It probably won’t be until the upper level disturbance that develops this storm moves off the Pacific and over the west coast that our land-based upper air balloons (called radiosondes) can acquire data about it and ingest that data into the computer models that we’ll get more confident about its path. But be aware right now that, IF this storm takes a favorable path, it would be our first big winter storm of the season.

What we can say for sure is that, behind this storm, we’ll get our coldest air of the season thus far. By next Sunday, highs may barely make it to 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows barely making it into double digits (-11 degrees Celsius)…and probably single numbers for most of us Sunday night.