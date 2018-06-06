Metro Detroit forecast: How long will beautiful weather last?

DETROIT - What a day. Abundant sunshine combined with pleasant temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s (19 to 22 degrees Celsius) made for a very nice afternoon.

Yes, these temperatures are a little below average, but keep in mind that the sun’s rays in June are very strong, so that helped make things feel warmer than you may have thought it would feel. And by the way, remember that temperature has nothing to do with the sun’s rays’ ability to burn you. You could burn just as easily this afternoon as you would if the temperature today was 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Clouds will increase overnight. Radar is currently showing some scattered showers crossing Lake Michigan, but all of our computer models suggest that most of these showers will fall apart and not reach us. Even if a few of us do get a shower, it would be very brief and inconsequential.

Lows will be a little milder tonight in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). South wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy during the day. Technically, a cold front will cross the area during the afternoon, but there are so many meteorological parameters unfavorable for rain that we won’t include any in the forecast.

Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), but cooler in the Thumb due to a lake breeze that will likely develop off of Lake Huron. Wind will be light and variable.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Mostly clear for a while Thursday night, then a blanket of cirrus clouds moves in later at night. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Friday. Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible late in the day into Friday evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. This is a very intriguing scenario, as a special, large complex of storms, called an MCS (mesoscale convective system) may develop and cross part of the state. The models disagree greatly on its placement. Some models take it across the central lower peninsula, while others take it southwest of the state, missing most of us. Only time will tell but, if that complex hits us, then very heavy rainfall would be a possibility. This will be our main weather focus over the next few days.

Obviously, timing and placement of that MCS will be critical toward our Saturday weather. While the models disagree on its progression, there is a suggestion that perhaps we could dry out Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned on this. Highs Saturday (as long as we keep mostly cloudy skies) should top out in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Sunday continues to look dry, with at least partly cloudy skies, and that sunshine pushing highs back into the upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). The second half of the weekend is looking better than the first half.

Looking ahead to next week

Thus far, next week is looking like a quiet week, overall. Monday through Friday should have some sunshine each day, with only a small shower and thunderstorm chance on Wednesday. Highs should hold in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius).

History’s most important weather forecast

Today we once again commemorate the anniversary of the most complex and important military operation in world history: D-Day. The weather forecast process was so crazy that it will never be repeated.

The weather was so marginal that aspects of this invasion were nearly impossible to achieve. And the decision to launch the invasion, which was based solely upon the weather at that point, was a big risk but, had Eisenhower postponed, the invasion on the next available date was doomed to spectacular failure.

WATCH: Remembering D-Day's untold story: How weather impacted military operation

This part of the D-Day story had never been told until our documentary, Forecast: Overlord, was broadcast in 1994. The three-and-a-half years of research was considered so historically significant that this program is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library’s official D-Day archive, as well as at the British Meteorological Archives. And you can watch it here with the commercials edited out. It’s only twenty-four minutes long, and a riveting story that’s well worth the time.

