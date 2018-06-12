Metro Detroit forecast: Isolated storms possible ahead of steamy weather

DETROIT - Call Tuesday night the appetizer, and this weekend the main course. We’re referring to a very humid air mass headed our way, and you’ll really notice the difference.

Ahead of the first warm, steamy air mass, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Many more of us will not get rain than will, but keep an eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans, and of course check for personalized updates from us on Twitter (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters).

Any early evening rain should quickly end near or just after sunset, with a quiet night ahead. However, the muggy air won’t allow temperatures to fall very far -- only into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) with a very light southeast to southwest wind.

Partly cloudy to start our Wednesday, then a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible roughly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as a cold front crosses the area from west to east. Once the front is east of us, skies will clear and you’ll notice the humidity start to drop. Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), but it’ll become a very windy day with southwest to west winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 5:56 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

We’ll enjoy clear skies and more comfortable sleeping weather Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a beautiful evening for the festival meal, Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslims in our community will gather at friends and relatives homes, and the weather couldn’t be better! We hope you had a meaningful month of observance.

Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy and muggier Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The incoming heat is still on schedule for the weekend, although there is one possible change to the forecast: an upper level disturbance that today is west of the Baja Peninsula will ride northeastward up the backside of an upper level ridge of high pressure, and it is not clear if that disturbance will slightly breakdown the top of that ridge and affect us, or if the ridge will hold strong and keep it north of us.

There is a lot of time for us to get specific and more confident about the Saturday forecast but, for now, we’ll call it partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, and humid highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned. We’ll get a much better handle on that disturbance once it gets over the continent and can be studied by our twice-daily radiosonde (upper air balloon) network.

Very warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny, hot and humid on Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and even more oppressively muggy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and continued hot and humid on Monday, with highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Relief in sight

A cold front should arrive with some thunderstorms Monday night, bringing us relief from the humidity, and gradually falling temperatures back much closer to average (low-mid 80s…28-29 degrees Celsius) by mid-week.

